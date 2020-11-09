Biden, Democrats And Media Look To Continue To Divide Our Country

Always judge a politician by their actions first and then match their words to what they have said in the past. A perfect example is Joe Biden’s teleprompter speech Saturday night.

After an obvious massive and coordinated effort to steal the 2020 election from we the people of the United States of America, to delegitimize and destroy votes for President Trump and to manufacture votes for Joe Biden. Joe reads off a teleprompter the following:

“I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide, but to unify.”

Really then why did you call Trump supporters “chumps”?

He then went on to read:

“Who doesn’t see Red and Blue states, but a United States.”

Well, Joe why did you say the following during a debate with President Trump:

“and look at the states that are having spikes in the coronavirus they're the red states there they're the states in the midwest they're the states in the upper midwest that is where the spikes is occurring significantly"

Does that sound like a unifier?

What else did Biden say, well he read the following line off of his teleprompter:

“I sought this office to restore the soul of America”

How do you restore the soul of a country in which there is quite a bit of very good evidence that you, your Party, the media and Big Tech stole this election from the American people? You should be calling for all legal challenges to be heard and a recount and/or a totally new election be held in all cities or states in which these unlawful elections actions were taken and the evidence destroyed. You should also call for anyone who was involved in these actions to be brought to court and if found guilty thrown in jail for a long time. We need to stop these illegal actions right in their track to preserve the integrity of our future elections.

The next line that showed up on his teleprompter was his wish to:

“To rebuild the backbone of the nation — the middle class”

Why did you not do that during the 8 years of the Obama Administration? Why did it take President Trump to do so?

His next line should really scare all people who love America, he read the following line and stated that he wanted:

“To make America respected around the world again and to unite us here at home”

Like we were during the Obama/Biden Administration? We were the laughing stock of the world and every country took advantage of us. When other countries want a certain person to win the Presidency of the United States it is because they know that person is weak and they can take advantage of that person which in the end hurts the American people. In the case of Joe Biden, he is compromised and is able to be blackmailed by the Chinese and Russian government from his son Hunter’s payments that flowed through Hunter and Joe’s brother to Joe from the Chinese and Russian/Ukrainian governments.

He ended his speech when his teleprompter told him to say the following:

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric...To lower the temperature...To see each other again..A nation united”

Perhaps a “news” reporter should ask Biden what he thought about what Democrat/Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Liberal Washington Post Columnist Jennifer Rubin said.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said:

"Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?”

They want to make a list of Republicans who supported Trump and punish us. Joe, does that sound unifying to you? Why hasn’t anyone asked Joe about that?

How about Liberal Washington Post Columnist Jennifer Rubin when she said:

“It’s not only that Trump has to lose, but that all his enablers have to lose. We have to collectively in essence burn down the Republican Party...We have to level them because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will do it again. They will take this as confirmation that, ‘Hey, it just pays to ride the waves. Look at me. I made it through.’ And so up and down the ticket, federal, state, and local offices, the country has to repudiate this.”

Again why isn’t anyone asking Joe about what he thinks about what this pleasant woman said? Joe, does that sound unifying to you?

If Joe Biden actually does win the Presidency he, his Party, the media, the pollsters and Big Tech will attempt to destroy any of us who supported President Trump’s policies of security, law and order, economic success for the middle and lower class, not allowing other countries to take advantage of us and more.

By the way, let us talk of civility, did you see any Trump supporters in the 100’s or thousands taking to the streets rioting, looting and burning down our cities?

That would be a no, but the Democrats/Biden Supporters said they will if Trump ends up winning the election.

Remember the people pick the next President with their LEGAL votes when the states certify those votes, the media does not.

By the way, is anyone who states "all votes should be counted" calling for crimes to be committed because illegal votes should not be counted.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595