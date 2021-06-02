Biden, Democrat’s And Their Media Tell Us The Border Is Closed, This Video Proves their Wrong

A picture or better yet a video is worth a thousand or should we say 100’s of thousands perhaps millions of illegal aliens. Before we show you the video we have all heard it time after time after time that the border is closed.

According to the liberal ABC News Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stated on “This Week”:

"The message is quite clear: Do not come. The border is closed. The border is secure”

According to the article those words echoed “Biden's own comments in an ABC News interview last week”.

Does this video of the Border from May 25, 2021 look like our border is closed:

CNS News reported that Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), never at loss for words, was on Fox and Friends and wondered if Biden and his Administration must think the American people are “morons”. He went on to say:

“Well the Department of Homeland Security has announced that the border is closed, but they lie like they breathe. I don’t mean to be ugly, but they lie like they breathe. When I heard the secretary say the border is closed, my mind went back to that image of President Clinton looking the American people in the eye and saying, ‘I did not have sex with that woman.’ We know how that turned out...I’ve been to the border. If you believe the border is closed, you believe in the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and that Jimmy Hoffa died of natural causes. We’ll have 2 million people come into the United States this year illegally thanks to the Biden administration. They have no idea who they are except that they’re coming from all over the world”

He ended by saying:

“The Biden administration has almost completely halted any kind of deportation of people already here illegally. America has become one giant sanctuary city, and the shame of all this is that in addition to violating the law and being dangerous, it undermines legal immigration. Most Americans support legal immigration. I do. We welcome a million people to come into our country, and we’re happy to have them,”

Yes, Biden and the Democrats are allowing people to enter the U.S. illegally and letting most of them stay. We are only talking about the ones who give themselves up or get caught. Think about how many are not getting caught.

Americans will hopefully open their eyes, ears and most importantly their minds and see what is going on all over the country and this state.

Remember I reported that right here in Albion Michigan Starr Commonwealth is providing temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children, detained at the US-Mexican border. Once they transition through Starr we have no idea where they end up.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595