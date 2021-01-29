Biden Seated As President And Americans Now Believe We Are Headed In The Wrong Direction

Now, this is very very interesting. We are told that Joe Biden received more votes than President Trump in 4 or 5 particular states thus he would be seated as the next President. In fact, we were told that Biden received 81 million votes to President Trump’s 74 million votes.

Since the election was held more than 2 and 1/2 months ago you would think that Americans would believe that we are now headed in the right direction.

Well, you would be wrong!

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released last Sunday found that 65% of Americans believe the country is headed in the completely wrong direction. It is even worse, a December 28th poll found that only 49% of respondents thought the country was going in the wrong direction. From December to January that would be approximately a 16% increase in America's now believing we are headed in the wrong direction.

Interesting, very very interesting and quite telling.

We are told 81 million people voted for Joe Biden and then the very next month the left-wing USA Today and Suffolk University polls Americans and find a 16% increase in Americans believing we are headed in the wrong direction.

Does that make any sense to you?

There is even worse news for Joe Biden in this poll. The USA Today/Suffolk University poll said the number of Americans who believed the country is headed in the right direction decreased by 12% from 34% in December to only 22% in January.

How could this be? I am confused at the dichotomy between the reported election results and people believing we are headed in the wrong direction.

The question now is who will be canceled/fired at The USA Today publication and Suffolk University for letting this information get out to the great unwashed public.

