Wow! Joe Biden attempted to pick a fight with a Detroit International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) employee at the Fiat Chrysler assembly plant. Shouldn’t the media be discussing this and play the following video on a loop?

Joe Biden was visiting a Fiat Chrysler assembly plant in Michigan and as he was making his way amongst a bunch of plant employees a union employee engaged in a conversation with him and said the following directly to Biden:

You are actively trying to end our Second Amendment right and take away our guns

Biden interrupted him and said:

You're full of sh*t,

A young female staffer of his attempted to intervene and Biden told her to:

Shush! Shush!

Is that not sexist, how can he speak to a woman like that in front of all those male union workers?

Biden went on to say:

I support the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment — just like right now, if you yelled 'fire,' that's not free speech...And from the very beginning — I have a shotgun, I have a 20-gauge, a 12-gauge. My sons hunt. Guess what? You're not allowed to own any weapon. I'm not taking your gun away at all.

The union worker then spoke about a video in which I believe he referred to Beto O'Rourke and taking our guns away. Just days ago Biden promised to put Beto in charge of his administration’s gun control program. That would be the same Beto who promised to send armed federal agents to seize law-abiding citizen’s rifles.

Biden said:

I did not say that. I did not say that...It's a viral video like the other ones they're putting out that are simply a lie.

Biden then said to the man:

Don't tell me that, pal, or I'm going to go outside with your ass

Did Biden just tell that union employee that he wants to go outside, implying he wants to fight him? What is wrong with this guy, Biden has more than once said he wanted to fight people from President Trump to this younger union guy who could probably end the fight in one punch. Biden the tough guy, right.

Is this really the guy Democrats want as our President?

Will he be challenging world leaders he disagrees with to fights?

Can you imagine Biden challenging Putin to a fight?

I am not exaggerating on this one for dramatic effect, he has challenged President Trump to a fight, this union worker to a fight and I believe one other person while he has been on the campaign trail.

The union worker then said:

You're working for me, man!

Biden replied with:

I'm not working for you...Don't be such a horse's ass.

It is also telling that Biden does not believe when he was an elected politician that he was working for the American people. Apparently he was only working for the Credit Card companies that were and are headquartered in his state of Delaware. Did you know that Wilmington Delaware is the Credit Card capitol of the United States, I wonder why?

President Trump has made some tough and at times mildly vulgar statements in public. He has never said those things to an individual voter, he saved his tough or mildly vulgar statements for journalists and politicians.

Is this really who the Democrats want as our next President? This is not the first time Biden lashed out at a voter during the campaign. In December, Biden called an Iowa man fat and a “damn liar” during a heated exchange. Also in New Hampshire he called a 21-year-old female student, Madison Moore “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.”

Does Joe Biden have a problem with females, he calls this female “a lying, dog-faced pony soldier” and tells his female staffer to “Shush Shush” in front of all those male union workers.

Joe Biden also appears to be unfortunately slipping into some form of dementia, do you believe he needs a cognitive test as the Democrats demanded President Trump get one?

Again Democrats I ask you is this the person you really want running this country?

For all of you who want to bring up the secret recording that ABC made of Mr. Trump and Billy Bush, its was private between two men. Whatever you think of it, it was not public like Biden’s vulgar language and violent aggression.

By the way does anyone have a problem with ABC secretly recording people? The really question should be how many people did ABC secretly record and how many of them are they actually blackmailing?

