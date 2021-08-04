Biden’s Top Covid Advisor On CNN Admits Cloth Masks Don’t Work

Many people, including myself, had looked at the data and followed the science for over a year now and knew that cloth masks did not protect you from Covid-19. Why the government “experts” did not follow the science is not really a mystery. They are attempting to create fear in the public so they can more easily push their agenda.

Last week the CDC issued new guidance in which they recommended Americans wear masks indoors. They stated:

“If you’ve been fully vaccinated:

You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.

To reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

You might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.”

Finally someone from within or associated with the government has come out to say what all the smart people have known for a year and that is the cloth masks that many people wear gives the wearer just about absolutely no defense against Covid-19. Dr. Michael Osterholm, University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Director and Top Covid-19 adviser to Biden said on TV that cloth or paper masks don't work to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

I am glad that someone in the Democratic Party is finally following the science. In the below video he stated that he would like to:

“get rid of the term masking” because it “implies anything you put in front of your face works.”

He then went on to say:

“And if I could just add a nuance to that, which hopefully doesn’t add more confusion, we know today that many of the face cloth coverings people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out,” Osterholm added. “Either you’re breathing out or you’re breathing in.”

Do you remember when Dr. Flip Flopper Fauci wrote in a February 5, 2020 email:

"The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you. I do not recommend you wear a mask”

Thanks for following the science Dr. Osterholm and then telling the truth.