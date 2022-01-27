When Did Big Apple Bagel Close on S Westnedge?

The cream cheese is gone and a "for sale" sign is out front at what was once Big Apple Bagel on S Westnedge in Kalamazoo. How did we miss this?

It's becoming more difficult to keep up w.ith all the changes at local businesses. Challenging economic conditions, supply chain issues, and employee shortages have all been stressful. Now, another business has permanently closed, and we're not even sure exactly when it happened.

The good news is we've still got two in Big Apple Bagels in Kalamazoo The franchise was founded in 1993, and the shops at 4408 West Main in Kalamazoo and 3838 W. Centre Avenue each have different owners, separate from the now-closed S Westnedge location. There are 23 Big Apple Bagels left in the state of Michigan.

This is not the first time the restaurant on S Westnedge has closed.

In August of 2014, the owners of this Big Apple Bagels location closed up shop. The next year, just a half-mile further south on Westnedge, a brand new building went up at 3811. You may remember that J Gumbos, who, sadly, closed in December 2021, moved into the former location at the corner of Westnedge and Whites Rd. Big Apple Bagel lasted just a little longer in their new building than J Gumbo's did at the former address.

It's been a kind of restaurant merry-go-round on S Westnedge, a very busy retail corridor. Just last week, Peace, Love & Little Donuts suddenly closed. Theo & Stacy's, a landmark for decades, never reopened their S Westnedge eatery after being COVID-closed. We thought Ollie's dock was moving in, but those plans never materialized. Now, Tangy Crab is close to opening across the street in the former Outback Steakhouse location, which closed in August of '21.

Are you ready to make a move?

Big Apple Bagel franchise opportunities are available, priced from $290,000- $405,000. The building at 3811 S Westnedge is listed for sale at $666,500.

Long Gone Bars and Nightclubs in Kalamazoo Photos of bars and nightclubs that no longer exist in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Get our free mobile app