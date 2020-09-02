Big Banana Car Making First Local Appearance Of The Summer

The Big Banana Car has not yet attended any public events this summer but it will be making an appearance in Adrian, Michigan this Friday the 4th for the Adrian Cruise In Car Show. Steve Braithwwaite, driver and owner of the Big Banana Car has had a busy year, traveling the country and even most recently releasing his own childrens book. He'll be at the cruise this weekend with gloves and will be signing copies of the Big Banana Car childrens book.

The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will be taking place in Downtown Adrian. Anyone with a Hot Rod, Truck, Rat Rod, Classic Car, or Motorcycle can get registered for free at 4 p.m. The event is family friendly and as always encourage safe social distancing and mask wearing. There will be trivia and "Name That Tune" during the event as well as musical entertainment and Funky Dawgs gourmet hot dogs in attendance.

This will be the last Cruise In of the season, as it's been held every first Friday of the month this summer. Unfortunately the usual Bummie's Cruise from the mall to downtown will not happen this year, but the car show will go on.

If you haven't checked out the Big Banana Car book I would highly suggest it. It was also illustrated by a ghostbuster from Portage, Anthony Snyder. The cool thing about the book is that since the banana car's creation in 2011, it's been so many places and done so many cool things, that this book details just how much fun it's had.