The Biggest Christmas Light Show In Michigan Has A Date

If you're the kind of person who still loves walking around and enjoying the festivities of the holidays, around awesome Christmas light decorations, then you really need to take a weekend off to check out my hometown of Rochester, MI. They're home to the biggest Christmas light show in the state. Dubbed, The Lagniappe & Big Bright Light Show, this event draws thousands of people near and far every year for the fact that the entire downtown area is completely strung up with lights, each building with their own color and style, totaling over 1.5 MILLION lights.

Monday, November 25th starting at 6 p.m. they'll be officially lighting up the downtown area. The party goes on until 9 p.m. that night, but the tradition continues, as every night after starting at 5 p.m., the city will remain lit until Midnight until January 5th, 2020. If you have the means, I highly suggest you check it out.