Big Brothers Big Sisters of SW Michigan Needs School Supplies

I loved school supply shopping. New notebooks with clean pages. A fresh set of mechanical pencils in every color. A most coveted Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper unsullied by the wars of a rough semester. Just seeing store aisles fill up with green and yellow Crayola boxes is enough to set my heart aflutter. The next school year may look a little different, but that doesn't mean that children in our area won't need the same basic school supplies. Sadly, some children in Southwest Michigan won't be going to school supply shopping this year. But you can help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan put the necessary materials in the hands of these children.

Beginning July 22nd and running through August 18th, you can donate supplies Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan at their Kalamazoo office (3501 Covington Road) Tuesdays between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. Or you can schedule a pick-up if that's more convenient. Just contact Regina Miller at reginamiller@bbbsmi.org.

Don't know what to donate? Here's a list of just some of the items Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan will be collecting...