Big Ten Conference Announces Forfeiture Policy For COVID-19

The Big Ten Conference announced their policy regarding potential forfeitures for league contests regarding COVID-19 on Monday morning.

Here's the official statement from the Big Ten Conference:

"In collaboration and communication with the Big Ten Conference Athletic Directors, Chancellors and Presidents, the Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Sports Medicine Committee – effective today – the conference has determined that if one of its member institutions is unable to play a conference contest due to COVID-19, that contest shall be declared a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. That contest shall be considered a loss for the team impacted by COVID-19 and a win for its opponent in the conference standings. If both of the two competing teams are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19 and as a result the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition shall be considered a “no contest.”

The Big Ten saw quite a few football games last fall and some men's and women's basketball games last winter cancelled or rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues at various institutions. Ohio State won the Big Ten in football despite only playing five league games. While Michigan won the Big Ten in men's basketball while playing only 17 of the 20 scheduled conference games.