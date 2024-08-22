Here is Where You Can Buy the Biggest Steak in Michigan

We're just going to come right out and say it. When it comes to your meat, size matters. The portion before you needs to be filling, satisfying and tasty.

Some are in it for the challenge, others for the love of the game. But regardless of the environment, when you get your first look at the pounds of flesh you're about to devour, your mouth should be watering in anticipation.

Of course, you'll have to keep in mind the pain on the back end, because this lifestyle isn't cheap.

READ MORE: Here Is Where You Can Buy The Most Expensive Steak in Michigan Read More: Here Is Where You Can Buy The Most Expensive Steak in Michigan

READ MORE: Here Is Where You Can Buy The Most Expensive Steak in Michigan Read More: Here Is Where You Can Buy The Most Expensive Steak in Michigan

But we've already talked about the most expensive steaks in Michigan, so now we're talking about the biggest cuts of meat you can salivate over across the state.

Naturally, the largest cut is often the Tomahawk cut. While the bone adds to the weight, these are still large, thick cuts of beef. You have to come prepared to take on a steak like that.

When you look across the state, you'll find a few 40oz tomahawks and even a few 42oz cuts of tomahawk or Wagyu.

Get our free mobile app

For instance, a well-known food challenge in Michigan is the 42oz Top Sirloin at The Grill House in Allegan. It's large and in charge because there are rules around this beast. You have an hour to slam that steak back, but someone took it down in just over five minutes. Talk about efficiency!

To be upfront, a 42oz steak is the largest steak you can buy at a restaurant in Michigan. The Grill House isn't the only one. Timbers in Ludington and Lyon Grill in South Lyon also offer 42oz tomahawk steaks.

Of course, there is more meat to a top sirloin cut than a tomahawk, so The Grill House is likely your best bet to get the most meat for your buck.

If you think 42oz is too mundane or "close to average", you can stretch your limits online, but, unfortunately, nothing will be direct from Michigan. Rangeland Bison Steaks sells a 49oz tomahawk cut, and they're based in Canada. Close enough, eh?

Michigan Restaurants Where You'll Get the Best Steak From Small Towns to Big Cities in the U.P. and Lower Peninsula these are Michigan's best places to get a flavorful steak. Gallery Credit: Nate Reed