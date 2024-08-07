Data Reveals Number of Billionaires Living in Michigan

It's hard to believe that there are thousands of billionaires worldwide. The 2024 Forbes list of the world's billionaires found 2,781 across the globe, the most in the 38 years of the publication.

Of course, they aren't all in the United States. America is home to just 756, with only 42 states having at least one calling it home. As billionaires move around (Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk both moved cross country this year), where these billionaires call home changes - which can have a significant impact politically and socially, based on where they invest their money.

Michigan is home to a fair share, though not nearly as many as some states. According to data from World Population Review, California (186) and New York (135) are the only states with more than 100 billionaires. Florida (78) and Texas (73) are in the next tier as the only states with more than 24 but less than 100 billionaires.

Another way of looking at the data, however, is by the density of billionaires in the state. For example, Washington D.C., with 11 total billionaires, has 16 billionaires for every millionth person in the capital. Wyoming, which has 6 billionaires, has 10.23 billionaires for every millionth citizen in its state.

Michigan comes out fairly average in the data set. Michigan, along with three other states and D.C., has 11 billionaires. This is tied for the 11th-most among the states.

Michigan does get a bit of a boost because some of its billionaires are families, namely the Meijer family in Grand Rapids and the Stryker family in Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan. Even still, only one of Michigan's billionaires, Daniel Gilbert, is in the top 100 wealthiest billionaires in the world.

You can see all 11 Michigan billionaires in the gallery below.

Michigan does outperform its neighboring states, except Illinois, which has 23 billionaires - 5th-most in the nation. However, Ohio and Wisconsin have seven, while Indiana has just three.

