Birch Run Man Serving In Navy Reunites With Mom At Bishop Airport

Watching members of the military reunite with family members never gets old. I swear these types of videos get me every time.

Earlier this week Brett Courts of Birch Run reunited with his mom at Bishop International Airport in Flint. According to Bishop's Facebook page, Brett Courts was returning home after serving a year-long tour with the United States Navy. I am not sure who filmed the reunion between mother and son, but I am sure glad someone did. I have probably watched it at least ten or more times by now.

Have you experienced a military reunion? Regardless of whether it is a surprise homecoming or a planned return, I love seeing how happy friends and family are to see their loved ones back home.

My father and my step-dad both served in Vietnam. Since then I have had friends and family members that have also served. Waiting for letters from them (before email) was grueling. I have nothing but the utmost respect for those currently serving and for those that have served.

I hope you enjoy this video as much as I did (see below). Talk about a hug that seems to last forever. I am sure the Courts family is making the most of their time together since Brett's return yesterday. If you know Brett Courts, be sure to share this article with him. Since I cannot thank him personally - I will say it here. Thank you for your service Brett and welcome home.