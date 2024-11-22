Black Friday has almost become an actual holiday itself rather than just a strange American tradition of bursting through the doors at 4 am. Online shopping has taken out some of the tension, but people still reach near-feral levels of snagging the deals retailers offer to kick off the Christmas season.

Still, some retailers play some tricky games when it comes to Black Friday. Instead of offering truly can't-miss savings, oftentimes product prices are raised before November and then marked down just below the usual selling price to raise the percentage of the perceived savings.

In other words, some of those 25% off deals are closer to 10 or 15%.

Black Friday is hardly even reserved for a lone day anymore. Many Black Friday deals have already begun more than a week away. Truthfully, Cyber Monday is just an extension of the buying craze we find ourselves every November.

But knowing where to buy is half the battle. Sure, sometimes it depends on what exactly you're looking for and then comparing the potential savings. After all, you can't buy a PlayStation 5 from Belk just because they're one of the best retailers for Black Friday.

WalletHub recently released a study that tracked some of the largest retailers and broke down just how much savings they're offering their customers, including here in Michigan. On average, customers are saving roughly 38% during their Black Friday shopping spree, which is a fair number.

Of course, some retailers aren't exactly meeting that average, and others are far outperforming it.

Check out the list below of the retailers offering the best deals, and head to WalletHub to see a full breakdown of the results.