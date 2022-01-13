Black Lake Sturgeon Season Begins on February 5th, 2022

Black Lake will see the return of sturgeon season in February.

Coming up on Saturday, February 5th, 2022, fishermen will descent upon Black Lake to try and catch a sturgeon before the limit is reached. This year the harvest limit is six sturgeon to prevent overfishing.

How do I participate in this year's sturgeon season on Black Lake?

Fishermen that want to participate in this year's sturgeon season on Black Lake must register online by February 4th. Once registered, pack your gear and get ready to fish on February 5th. All anglers must be 17 years of age or older and have a valid fishing license. Also, all fishermen must bring a 1-foot-diameter or larger bright red flag to hang on their setup to indicate that they are sturgeon fishing.

What are the times for the sturgeon season this year?

Fishing hours for the 2022 sturgeon season on Black Lake are from 8 am until 2 pm starting on February 5th. The season will end at 2 pm on Wednesday, February 9th, unless one of the two scenarios below has been met:

The harvesting limit of sturgeon has been reached. This year, the harvest limit on Black Lake is six (6) lake sturgeon.

Five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

If one of these two scenarios is met, all anglers will be notified of the end of the season via text message or by DNR personnel on the ice.

Honestly, I didn't know how big of a deal this is for outdoorsmen in Michigan. One of my coworkers was just filling me in on how big of a party this is and how they fish. Unfortunately, the party known as Black Lake Sturgeon Shivaree has been canceled for the 2022 season. I had no idea that they used spears for this either. It sounds like a blast and I may have to go check it out one of these years.

