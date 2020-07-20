Blake Shelton Drive-In Concert to Premiere this Weekend

Following in Garth Brooks' footsteps, Blake Shelton is launching a drive-in concert series. Special guests for the debut are Trace Adkins and Gwen Stefani.

A month after Garth Brooks' one night only live concert at drive-in movie theaters across the country, superstar Blake Shelton is opening what he hopes to be a series of shows. The Encore Drive-In Nights series launches nationwide on July 25th and can be seen in Southwest Michigan at the Capri Drive-In of Coldwater and Dowagiac's 5-Mile Drive-In.

Unlike Garth's live event, Taste of Country tells us this performance will be pre-recorded and the film will also feature "performances, interviews, and storytelling from Shelton and his special guests." Celebrity girlfriend, a fellow judge on 'The Voice', and "Nobody But You" duet partner Gwen Stefani is a part of things as is Trace Adkins. Blake and Trace did a song in 2019 called "Hell Right" and had a hit in 2011 with "Hillbilly Bone." There's a good chance you might hear that song as Shelton says he's going to go back and play some old favorites and promises something brand new as well.

The hope is that this concert becomes the first in a series of drive-in events, but the price-point may not be ideal for everyone. The Garth Brooks live concert was $100 per vehicle, and Ticketmaster wants $114.99 (plus fees, natch) per vehicle for this one.

Blake Shelton Drive-In Concert Experience

July 25

5-Mile Drive-In | Dowagiac

Capri Drive-In | Coldwater

Tickets $114.99/vehicle