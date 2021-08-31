Blank Coronavirus Card Scam, AG Subpoenas Facebook

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is looking to Facebook in an investigation involving the selling of blank Coronavirus, vaccination cards. According to a release from the AG office on Tuesday, Nessel has filed a petition with the Macomb County Circuit Court seeking authorization to issue a subpoena to Facebook to learn the identity of an apparent scammer, claiming to be selling blank Coronavirus vaccination cards online.

The filing details how a fake persona was used to solicit buyers on Mom2MomSwap, based in Macomb County. The solicitation has since been removed.

While investigating, the special agent assigned to the case determined the identity of the person claiming to sell the cards, Kristin Holliday, was itself a fake. The profile reportedly contained stock photos, including one commonly used to advertise Hawaiian vacations. Inquiry into the biological information connected with the profile showed no association with anyone sharing the Kristin Holliday name.

“Let this be a warning to those who take a shot at buying or selling fake vaccination cards in Michigan,” Nessel said. “Although this one looks to be just a money-for-nothing scam, we will dig into complaints like this and vigorously pursue those who put lives in danger with fake vaccination cards.”

The Department’s petition can be found online.

In April, Nessel joined a bipartisan group of attorneys general to call on Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to act immediately to prevent people from offering to sell fraudulent Centers for Disease Control (CDC) vaccination cards on their platforms.

Anyone aware of the sale of fake vaccination cards, or any consumer scam, is encouraged to file a complaint with the Department:

Consumer Protection Division

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form