Blanket Drive for the Haven of Rest is Underway

Each year, Richard A. Henry Funeral Home partners with a nonprofit organization to help those individuals that are less fortunate within our community. This year they’re collecting blankets for the Haven of Rest Ministries. Co-owners Joe Stasa and Tom Coleman say it’s important to be able to help and give back to the community.

Coleman was a guest on the WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins, as they kicked off the three-week drive on November 30th.

“We’ve done toy drives the last couple of years, and this year one of our people at Richard A. Henry Funeral Home had the idea to do something for the Haven,” said Coleman. “We made a couple of phone calls down there and they said they can always use blankets, especially this time of year.”

The Haven of Rest provides shelter and meals for homeless individuals. The Haven also operates Inasmuch House which helps homeless families and it also operates a women’s recovery program at the Emily Andrus Home that now gives women in recovery the option to bring their children to the shelter.

Henry Funeral Home Blanket Donation2-TSM Photo

Coleman says that ideally, they’re looking for new blankets, but people can also leave a monetary donation at the Richard A. Henry Funeral home, at 703 Capital Avenue SW, and those donations will be used to purchase blankets as well.

From now until December 21st, you may drop off blankets at Richard A. Henry Funeral Home weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm. Please bring the blankets unwrapped. The staff will deliver the blankets to the Haven, the week of Christmas.

“We’ve already got quite a few,” said Coleman. “The Corvette Club heard about our blanket drive ahead of time and they gave us well over 20 new blankets already to get us kick-started, so we appreciate them.”

Early Blanket Donations from the Corvette Club-TSM Photo

Anyone with questions is welcome to call the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 269-962-5191.

