Blue Angels Will Flyover To Honor Michigan Front Liners

If you've ever been to an air show or sporting event where the Blue Angels are performing it's one of those moments you never forget. Heck, even a one-jet flyover is impressive. There have certainly been many incredible ways that the public has saluted our incredible health care professionals and essential workers that continue to put their lives on the line everyday. And tomorrow, another incredible honor.

The folks at wlns.com are telling us that the Blue Angels, the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron will be flying over the Detroit area tomorrow to salute all the healthcare professionals, first responders and essential workers who've been toiling in one of the nation's most devastating COVID-19 hot spots. The flight route has not been posted yet but, considering how fast and how far they can fly, I wouldn't be surprised if they made their way West toward us. Keep your eyes to the skies.