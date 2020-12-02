For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield, COVID-19 no-cost treatments have been extended.

If you have Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, we have some good news for you. When it comes to treatment that relates to COVID-19, members will the costs waived for an extended period of time. This new extension will run until March 31st of 2021. Initially, this temporary benefit was set to expire on December 31st.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan members will not have to pay anything out of pocket when it comes to COVID-19 treatments. That includes copays, deductibles, and coinsurance of medical care. So far, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has paid in more than $25 million to support those cost-share waivers. This temporary waiver applies to all commercial and Medicare Advantage plans offered by Blue Cross and Blue Care Network.

Since the early days of the public health emergency, Blue Cross has stood behind our members, removing barriers in access to care and making sure their health care is affordable,” said BCBSM President and CEO Daniel J. Loepp.

To date, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has spent more than $1.3 billion on a multifaceted response to COVID-19, which includes over $230 million on COVID treatment. As of September 30th, 2020, more than 55,000 members have had their cost-share waived for their COVID-19 treatment.

This is an awesome thing for a company to do. No one wants to end up in the hospital, for anything, let alone COVID, and definitely, no one wants the costs associated with it. To learn more, click here.

Source: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan