The Classic ‘Lake Superior Blue’ License Plate May be Coming Back

A bill has been introduced to bring back one of Michigan's favorite license plate designs, but it'll cost you.

Digital license plates are the future on Michigan roads, but for now, drivers may be looking in the rearview mirror. Electric cars are coming, but the license plates may be from the era of gas guzzlers as a bill to bring back two classic Michigan license plates is in the State Senate.

Senator Mallory McMorrow of Royal Oak re-introduced a bill that would allow drivers to select the now iconic "Lake Superior Blue" plate with white lettering on the blue background that lasted from 1983-2007. The other option you will remember is the black plate with white lettering, seen on highways and in driveways across the state from 1979-'83.

Any Michigander who grew up here in the 80s and 90s remembers the simple, iconic design, and knows bringing back the blue plate is a no-brainer. Classic plate designs give Michiganders the ability to celebrate our unparalleled car culture. Bringing back the blue plate offers a creative way to generate much-needed revenue to help fix the roads without raising taxes. -Senator McMorrow to WXYZ

And there's the catch. This new plate will cost you $100 extra. Authentic, replica plates are available now that look like the design popular the year the car was manufactured. The cost is only $35, but the vehicle must be more than 26 years old and owned "solely as a collectors item," much like the antique plate rules. So, go ahead and pony up the extra $65, help us fix the damn roads and look good while you're dodging those Michigan potholes.

