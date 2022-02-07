Twiggy is coming! Twiggy is coming! She's the famous water skiing squirrel. It's part of the The Grand Rapids Boat Show coming to West Michigan next weekend.

These are the dates and times of Twiggy's performance.

Wednesday, February 16: 5pm | 7:30pm

Thursday, February 17: 2pm | 5pm | 7:30pm

Friday, February 18: 2pm | 5pm | 7:30pm

Saturday, February 19: 11:30am | 2:30pm | 5:30pm | 7:30pm

Sunday, February 20: 12pm | 3pm

Grand Rapids Boat Show:

In its 77th year, the Grand Rapids Boat Show is launching into an era where they will be showing their broadest array of power boats ever…They'll have an array of Motor Yachts, Cruisers, Runabouts, Fishing Boats, and Ski and Wakeboard Inboards. Pontoon Boats will be featured too. This is your chance to board them and check them out.

Wednesday, February 16: 2pm – 9pm Thursday, February 17: 12pm – 9pm Friday, February 18: 12pm – 9pm Saturday, February 19: 10am – 9pm Sunday, February 20: 10am – 5pm

Adults: $12 Children 6-14: $5. This event takes place at Devos Place.

Antique & Classic Boat Display

A display of wooden boats, presented by the Water Wonderland Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society, will be on display at the Boat Show. Members of the Water Wonderland Chapter will be on-hand to answer questions and share stories from days gone by.

Action Water Sports’ HO Sports Tube Truckload Sale

HO Sports will inflate every tube they make and offer the best values ever at the Tubers’ Truckload Sale at the Boat Show! You can meet the professional designers of the tubes straight from the factory. HO Sports will also give away a tube a day to some lucky winners!

Tommy’s Surf Shop & Walloon Outlet

You can come to enjoy a lakeside atmosphere with live music and kids’ activities while you shop the pop-up shop of Tommy’s northern sister store located on Walloon Lake. Tommy's specializes in men’s and women’s lake lifestyle clothing and accessories.

Meet Professional Wakeboarders, Skiers & Wake surfers!

This year’s Boat Show will be full of professional wakeboarders and wake surfers throughout the weekend! Click here for a complete list of pros that will be onsite during the Boat Show.

Key West Crab Shack

Stop by the Key West Crab Shack while you’re at the Show to enjoy chef appetizers and exotic cocktails. Boating music with a Caribbean twist from Chris Corey’s Steel Drums and Keyboards will be playing at the Key West Crab Shack.

Chris Corey’s Steel Drums and Keyboards Schedule

Thursday: 6pm – 9pm

Friday: 6pm – 9pm

Saturday: 4pm – 7pm