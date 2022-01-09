Bob Saget Dead at 65

Bob Saget has died, according to a report by TMZ. He was 65.

According to "multiple sources" who spoke to the tabloid, the Full House icon passed away Sunday (Jan. 9) while at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando.

According to TMZ's report, the Sheriff's Department as well as the fire department responded to Ritz-Carlton around 4 PM ET Sunday, after hotel security discovered the actor's body in his hotel room. Saget was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death via their official Twitter account.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death are unclear at this time, though the Sheriff's Office confirmed that detectives "found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Robert "Bob" Saget, who is perhaps best known for his role as patriarch Danny Tanner on '80s and '90s sitcom Full House and its Netflix sequel series, Fuller House, as well as for his stand-up comedy career, was in town in Florida for his ongoing I Don't Do Negative comedy tour.

The former America's Funniest Home Videos host performed in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live on Friday night (Jan. 7) and then in Ponte Vedra Beach at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Saturday night (Jan. 8).

On Saturday, Saget tweeted about his love for stand-up comedy following his show the same evening.

"Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville," he wrote. "Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh--."

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, as well as three children: Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.