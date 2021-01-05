Body Of Illinois Woman Found Who Went Missing After Traveling To Kalamazoo

The body of an Illinois woman who went missing after traveling to Kalamazoo in July has been found and an arrest has been made.

The last time friends and family heard from 46-year-old Laura Wolfe-Orlovich was when she repeatedly called them while in Kalamazoo desperately seeking a way home while a man could be heard yelling in the background.

Late Tuesday morning January 5, 2021, the La Porte County Sheriff's Office made the sad announcement that the remains of Laura Wolfe-Orlovich had been located. Upon evaluating the investigation and forensic results, the La Porte County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of Laura's death as a homicide.

A La Porte County Sheriff's detective signed a probable cause affidavit after the coroner's findings were released. Probable Cause was granted in La Porte County Superior Court and an arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Lynn Ware Jr. Ware had been identified as a person of interest early in the investigation and was the individual Laura had traveled with to Kalamazoo.

Law enforcement officers say that Laura's remains were found in Springfield Township, Indiana near the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation where discarded items of Laura's had earlier been recovered.

La Porte County Sheriff’s Office's Criminal Investigations Division had conducted a thorough grid search of the area but it wasn't until late October when a farmer just outside of the search area had found Laura's remains while harvesting a field.

Her remains were transported to the University of Indianapolis for examination and identification. In December of 2020, the remains were positively identified as being that of Laura Wolfe-Orlovich.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US Marshal Service, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, Berrien County (MI) Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, La Porte Police Department, Kankakee (IL) Police Department, and the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.