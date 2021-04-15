Body Recovered of Man Who Drown After Being Swept Off Pier into Lake Michigan

The body of a Michigan man who was swept off a pier into Lake Michigan last month has been recovered.

The Michigan State Police dive team members returned to Silver Beach yesterday where they recovered the body of 27-year-old Dakota Yergeau. Dakota was walking on the south pier at Silver Beach in St. Joseph, Michigan with another man on March 28, 2021.

The two were struck by a very large wave at approximately 5:30 p.m. that day. Both men were knocked off the pier, plunging into the churning waters of Lake Michigan.

Police said one of the men was able to safely get out of the lake. He tossed a life ring to Dakota who was still in the water. Sadly Dakota was unable to exit the water. Multiple agencies responded to assist. Those efforts continued in the days the followed.

Divers located Dakota's body by the south pier at Silver Beach on Wednesday. He was a resident of St. Joseph, Michigan.

Lake Michigan Safety

Lake Michigan is massive, spanning 307 miles in each direction. The shape of the shores creates unique types of waves and creates what is known as rip tides. Rip tides are one of the most dangerous hazards for swimmers.

Perhaps one of the most important things you can do before heading to a Great Lake is checking for beach hazards or hazardous lake conditions. The National Weather Service always shows the latest conditions to alert residents and visitors of current conditions.

You can also view other helpful maps and choose a beach based on the history of incidents by clicking here.

