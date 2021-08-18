Boil Water Advisory Posted for Allison Drive in Battle Creek

The City of Battle Creek is issuing a Boil Water Advisory affecting Allison Drive between Bedford Road and Dunning Avenue. That’s just a short distance north of Michigan Avenue. An unexpected overnight break in the water main serving Allison Drive is forcing city engineers to shut it down for repairs. There’s no word how long the work might take.

Affected residents need to boil water taken from their faucets before using the water for cooking, drinking, and things like brushing teeth. Once the main is repaired, it may be another 24 hours for test results to verify the water in the system is ok.

