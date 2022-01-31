The USS Edson DD-946 is a decommissioned, Vietnam-era destroyer that's been turned into a museum and sits on the water in Bay City. Not only can you tour the Navy Destroyer but you can stay the night there as well.

The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum is open to the public for self-guided tours which normally takes a couple of hours or you can book an overnight stay. This way you can really experience what life was like on the ship or at least come as close as possible.

The ship was launched in 1958 and continued her service until December of 1988. She is one of only two surviving Forrest Sherman-class destroyers. At the time of her decommissioning, she was the last all-gun destroyer in the United States Navy.

Get our free mobile app

How Much Does It Cost for a Self-Guided Tour or an Overnight Stay?

Tour Prices:

Adults - $14

Veterans - $12

Kids 4 to 17: $10

They're now accepting reservations for an overnight stay.

Their base price for an overnight stay is $42 per person and you must have at least five people to make a reservation. If you have have a group of 30-50 people, you'll get the entire ship to yourselves.

The museum is currently closed but will reopen on March 1st.

Is The USS Edson Haunted?

It is said that the ship is haunted and multiple paranormal investigations have taken place. As a matter of fact, on June 5th there's going to be blackout paranormal investigation which is open to the public. All lights aboard ship will be off while during the investigation. Tickets for the event are still available.

Where is the USS Edson Located?

The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum is located at1680 Martin Street in Bay City. However, you won't find it through GPS. You'll want to use the address from the building that's located across the street from the ship. That address is 645 Marquette Avenue, Bay City.

Enjoy a Pure Michigan Vacation on This Houseboat AIrBnb Everyone knows there's nothing quite like summertime in Michigan. From the dunes to the lakes, and everything else in-between, Michigan has it all. If you are looking to change up your usual summer stay away, why not try a little houseboat life? Known as the "Floathaus of Saugatuck", this Airbnb is an actual houseboat on the water near Saugatuck on the west side of the state. Located in the Tower Marina, the house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom to sleep 4 comfortably. Guests will also enjoy a waterfront pool and park, kayaks, and be able to grill out on those amazing summer nights. The houseboat won't be able to set sea but trust us when we say, you will love every minute while staying docked. Take a look inside!

This Michigan Airbnb Has an Indoor Pool + Lots of Extras Typically, winter doesn't mean taking the kids swimming or relaxing by the pool. But this unique Airbnb (which is only about 45 minutes from Flint) features a sauna, tennis court, and yes, an indoor pool and hot tub which can be used year round.

