You Can Book an Overnight Stay on This Real Naval Warship in Bay City
The USS Edson DD-946 is a decommissioned, Vietnam-era destroyer that's been turned into a museum and sits on the water in Bay City. Not only can you tour the Navy Destroyer but you can stay the night there as well.
The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum is open to the public for self-guided tours which normally takes a couple of hours or you can book an overnight stay. This way you can really experience what life was like on the ship or at least come as close as possible.
The ship was launched in 1958 and continued her service until December of 1988. She is one of only two surviving Forrest Sherman-class destroyers. At the time of her decommissioning, she was the last all-gun destroyer in the United States Navy.
How Much Does It Cost for a Self-Guided Tour or an Overnight Stay?
Tour Prices:
Adults - $14
Veterans - $12
Kids 4 to 17: $10
They're now accepting reservations for an overnight stay.
Their base price for an overnight stay is $42 per person and you must have at least five people to make a reservation. If you have have a group of 30-50 people, you'll get the entire ship to yourselves.
The museum is currently closed but will reopen on March 1st.
Is The USS Edson Haunted?
It is said that the ship is haunted and multiple paranormal investigations have taken place. As a matter of fact, on June 5th there's going to be blackout paranormal investigation which is open to the public. All lights aboard ship will be off while during the investigation. Tickets for the event are still available.
Where is the USS Edson Located?
The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum is located at1680 Martin Street in Bay City. However, you won't find it through GPS. You'll want to use the address from the building that's located across the street from the ship. That address is 645 Marquette Avenue, Bay City.