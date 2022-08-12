There's a book called The Marsh King's Daughter which is set in Michigan's upper peninsula that will be getting a film adaption very soon starring Daisy Ridley, the actress to played Rey in the newer Star Wars films. The book is described as a "mesmerizing tale of a woman who must risk everything to hunt down the dangerous man who shaped her past and threatens to steal her future: her father" as the book details how Michigan is the setting of the story:

Helena Pelletier has a loving husband, two beautiful daughters, and a business that fills her days. But she also has a secret: she is the product of an abduction. Her mother was kidnapped as a teenager by her father and kept in a remote cabin in the marshlands of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Helena, born two years after the abduction, loved her home in nature, and despite her father’s sometimes brutal behavior, she loved him, too…until she learned precisely how savage he could be.

A post made by the author of the book, Karen Dionne, who has been anxiously waiting for the film to be released shows some of the first stills shared by Daisy Ridley from the set:

At last! Daisy Ridley posted some behind-the-scenes pics from The Marsh King’s Daughter movie today to her Instagram account. Over 11,000 likes in 30 minutes? That’s some serious star power! (No release date yet for the movie, but every day that passes brings us one day closer, right?)