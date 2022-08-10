I don't know about you, but I always feel weird letting someone else drive my truck. Obviously, when I've had a few too many drinks at the bar, I'll let a friend take the keys from me, and drive me home.

But those are friends... what about a total stranger? And oh, by the way, you'll get paid for them using the car. That's essentially what Turo is - Air B&B for cars - and you can find some pretty sweet rides right here in southwest Michigan.

One of the more popular uses for Turo is renting a ride from the airport. You can opt to have the driver deliver it, and you take off from there, or they pick you up, and make the changeover when they're back home. But yeah, essentially, you're just borrowing their car for however long you need it.

Obviously, there's some money involved. Most nicer vehicles will run you right around $100 a day. But for something like a Mercedes, or even a Tesla, that's not too shabby. And there's PLENTY to pick from in southwest Michigan that might bump your social status up a notch.

So let's take a look at some of the coolest rides you can find on Turo in SW Michigan.

(Prices are based on a one-week usage of the vehicle)

Turo Turo loading...

I mean, come on. Even if you have no desire to buy one, you're at least curious what it would be like to own, or ride in a Tesla for a while, right? And who knows, maybe a day or two driving this one in the Kalamazoo area, you might change your mind, and sprint to the nearest dealer at your first chance. You can set the pickup and Return for Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport, and it's yours for about $100 a day, OR, check the discount, and maybe only reserve it for less than $30 a day!

Turo Turo loading...

All-American Muscle Baby! Well... baseline edition at least, but you'll look damn cool in this White Charger. The owner has 11 trips under her belt with the car, and a perfect 5.0 star rating on the Turo App. The car has an upgraded sound system and tinted windows. Just $100 a day. PERFECT if you need to leave the ole' Honda Civic at home for date night, or you're trying to impress your peers at the High School Reunion.

Actually, if that's your angle, I've got a better option for you...

Turo Turo loading...

Ruby Red, Sharp, Spacious, and it's a freakin' PORSCHE!

A little more expensive than some of the other Turos you'll find on here at $136 a day, BUT, well worth it. Perfect 5.0 rating on the app with 17 trips under the owner's belt, based out of Wyoming, MI. Pristine Condition, heated seats, Bose Surround Sound System... THIS is the car you borrow if you want to impress someone. DEFINITELY a head-turner!

Turo Turo loading...

Maybe you're looking for something a little less distracting, but still with some class. There's a Benz E-Class 400 you can take out for $120 a day. Another perfect rating on the car and its owner. This luxury beast is in immaculate condition, and would catch the attention of those looking for some class in their lives.

This car's out of Grand Rapids, so if you're headed up for a concert, or just want to cruise the city in style... go for it. You deserve it.

Turo Turo loading...

OK, alright. So far, we've focused on sport and luxury, let's talk about some functionality as well. If you're traveling with a LOT of stuff - luggage, kayaks, bicycles - then you'll need a truck. This Chevy pickup is available for $101 a day, and has everything you need to get out and enjoy Michigan. Luxuries like wifi, Heads0up Display, birds eye view cameras, and wireless charging for your phones and devices. But also, a beefy V-8 to help you get ALL of your stuff to your hiking, camping, or kayaking destinations.

Turo Turo loading...

OH BABY! Not really a car, but these things are a BLAST to drive! Much more than a standard car-driving experience, and you'll pay for it too, at about $202 a day. But I mean... come on! This looks awesome, and fun! Not to mention, it's based out of South Haven, so get that Lake Michigan mist in your face, the lake breeze in your hair... perfect lakeside ride to impress everyone!