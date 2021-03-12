Bowers Aluminum Submits Plans for Expansion in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) is pleased to announce that Bowers Aluminum is considering expanding its manufacturing operations in Battle Creek’s Ft. Custer Industrial Park. Bowers Aluminum provides contract anodizing and fabrication services for aluminum products to manufacturing companies throughout the Midwest, East, South, and West. Their anodizing operations serve multiple sectors (automotive, healthcare, appliance manufacturing, office furniture, etc.).

Bowers will seek a local tax-abatement for this project. If approved, this project would generate more than $7,800,000 in investments at the site. Also, Bowers would hire a minimum of 17 new employees over the next 12 months. There is a strong potential for more employees beyond the initial 17.

“We are excited about the possibility of expanding in Battle Creek. We will put an emphasis on hiring local” said owner, Jon Bowers. “When possible, we will hire locals because it benefits both of us. Local employees add value to our overall economy. Also, if they are closer to our facility, it is more likely that they will stay and grow with our company.”

Get our free mobile app

Bowers Aluminum President Jim Busch said the addition of an extrusion press would give them the chance to increase revenue by setting up to serve more customers buying component parts, and also to anodize those parts to a finished product. Anodizing is an electrochemical process that converts the metal surface, usually aluminum, into a decorative, durable, corrosion-resistant, anodic oxide finish.

owers Aluminum -Used by permission of Bowers Aluminum

“We are pleased that Bowers is considering an expansion here in Battle Creek. Bowers Aluminum is a local company that continues to show commitment to the City of Battle Creek. This potential expansion sends a signal to local companies and potential new companies that Battle Creek is the right place to do business.” said Shabaka Gibson, Vice President at Battle Creek Unlimited.

Bowers Aluminum Map-Google Earth

Bowers’ current facility, located at 1401 Shiga Dr., began operating in Battle Creek in 2018. The proposed 70,000 square foot expansion would double the company’s current footprint. This potential expansion would allow the company to expand its processes to include extrusion and fabrication, generating additional jobs and investment in the Battle Creek community.

Bowers Aluminum Building-Used by permission of Bowers Aluminum