Boyfriend of Missing Battle Creek Woman Charged With Murder

The Battle Creek Police are looking for more answers after the boyfriend of a missing woman was arrested late last week.

Authorities have been searching for 27-year-old Amber Griffin, who was last seen the night of June 22nd at a home in Bedford Township. Both Griffin’s mother and boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Derek Horton, reported her missing.

While the search was ongoing from the Michigan Search and Rescue team, and the Michigan State Police K-9 and Air units, investigators continued to find inconsistencies in Horton’s story. With this information, Horton was arrested on Friday, June 26th and arraigned on an open murder charge Monday afternoon in Calhoun County court. He was also charged with probation violation.

Through a court-appointed attorney, he entered a not guilty plea to the murder charge. Horton also stated during his arraignment,

I have never been convicted of a violent crime, ever.

Horton was ordered to be will be held behind bars without bond following the prosecutor's office recommendation due to prior criminal history. A preliminary hearing has been slated for July 21st.

Authorities are continuing their search for Griffin, who they now believe has been buried. The location of Griffin's body is still being determined.

In the department's release, investigators are hoping more information from the public can help in finding Griffin. At the time, Horton was driving a black 2003 Chevrolet Impala. He was also witnesses purchasing a shovel from a hardware store on Capital Avenue Northeast on the afternoon of June 23rd, the day after Griffin's disappearance.

Griffin’s family and friends have prepared for a candlelight vigil Monday evening at Sojourner Truth Memorial Park in downtown Battle Creek beginning at 6pm.

If you have information on this case, please contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Center at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.