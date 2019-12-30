Brace For A Nasty Blast Of Winter

Just in time for New Year’s revelry. We’re starting off with heavy rainfall. Then a wintry mix of rain and snow later today. It will be topped off with just snow overnight. All coupled with very strong winds developing. The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of Michigan’s lower peninsula through tomorrow evening.

In Battle Creek – the rain will change over to snow later today, then expect heavy wet snow overnight coupled with very strong gusty winds. Wind gusts of 40 MPH or higher overnight are forecast. Then look for more snow through the day tomorrow. Total snowfall around Battle Creek is predicted at 2-4 inches. Heavier snow at up to 7 inches accumulation is expected from the Kalamazoo area over to Lake Michigan, and to the north. Lakeshore flood advisories are also posted for most Lake Michigan shoreline counties.

We should anticipate scattered power outages tomorrow along with some rough driving conditions.