Branch Co. Hit and Run Leaves One Person Critically Injured, Two Horses Dead

Michigan State Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a hit and run that left one person seriously injured and two horses dead.

Michigan State Police are investigating a serious hit and run incident involving two cars, two pedestrians, and two horses. The accident happened Monday, October 19, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m., n the 600 block of N Briggs Rd, Quincy Township in Branch County.

Google Satellite

Michigan State Police say a northbound vehicle was passing the two pedestrians with horses when a southbound vehicle crossed over the center line, struck the northbound vehicle, then struck both horses.

One of the pedestrians was injured and is in critical condition. Both horses died from their injuries.

Occupants from the at-fault/suspect vehicle fled the scene and have not yet been located.

According to a release from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, speed and alcohol are assumed to be contributing factors. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle and the driver is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

