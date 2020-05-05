BraVo! Restaurant in Portage Will Not Reopen After COVID-19

After "a lifetime of memories," BraVo! Restaurant & Cafe on Portage Road has permanently closed.

Chances are, you've probably enjoyed at least one great meal at BraVo! in the last 33 years. Maybe that's where you met your partner- a first date you were trying to impress. Was it the future in-laws you were trying to get on the good side of at a rehearsal dinner? Perhaps it was before that high school dance with the person it never quite worked out with. Was BraVo! your go-to spot for Mother's Day or an anniversary? All that remains now is your memories. BraVo! will not be open this May when Michigan's Stay at Home order expires as the owners have decided to close the doors for good.

May 5, they shared this heartbreaking message on the eatery's Facebook page:

To our incredible community of friends and foodies, After much discussion and exploration of alternatives, we have come to the difficult decision to permanently close Bravo! Restaurant and Cafe. As everyone is feeling the impacts of COVID-19, we are no exception. Please know this is a very difficult time for us. We are missing you already.

A torrent of comments followed, with everyone devastated by the news. Unlike most of the internet, everyone is united in their sadness of losing a local treasure. Many recalled amazing food, unforgettable life events, first jobs in the kitchen or on the floor and expressed best wishes for the owners in their future endeavors.

Sadly, this will not be the last story like this you will read.