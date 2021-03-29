Everyone 16 and Older in Kalamazoo Can Get Vaccinated

Very mixed news regarding Covid on Monday afternoon. Kalamazoo Country medical officials announced that everyone ages 16 and older in Kalamazoo Country can get the Covid vaccine, beginning Tuesday, March 30th. At the same time, to temper this apparent good news, state officials "2,144 adults were hospitalized with the coronavirus, a 53% jump from a week earlier when there were 1,404 hospitalizations", according to the Detroit News.

This is the appointment scheduling process for people over the age of 16 who live in Kalamazoo County:

Starting March 30, people over the age of 16 who live in Kalamazoo County may use the online self-scheduling system. Appointments are released on Mondays at 7am, 12pm and 5pm at www.kalcounty.com/covid19vaccine. New appointments may be added after Monday and throughout the week as existing appointments are cancelled. Residents with limited internet access are encouraged to call the COVID-19 Call Center at 269-373-5200 for assistance in scheduling appointments. Please note, those under the age of 18 may only schedule a Pfizer vaccine appointment. A parent or guardian must also accompany minors at the vaccination clinic. _Kalamazoo County Health Dept. release

“Expanding eligibility in Kalamazoo County to those 16 years or older is an exciting step for us. Just like every other transition, it will take time for people who are now eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment,” - Jim Rutherford, Health Officer of Kalamazoo County.

Today's release says 128,649 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Kalamazoo County residents.

