Just down the road in South Bend, Indiana sits a gorgeous house with a rich history that's also for sale.

This home happens to be a Frank Lloyd Wright home. Now, to be honest I had no idea what that meant when someone decided to show me this listing. But, upon a quick Google search I learned that Frank Lloyd Wright was a prolific and unorthodox architect, according to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation website. The website goes on to say that Wright was known for,

creating no less than twelve of the Architectural Record’s hundred most important buildings of the century. Realizing the first truly American architecture, Frank Lloyd Wright’s houses, offices, churches, schools, skyscrapers, hotels and museums stand as testament to someone whose unwavering belief in his own convictions changed both his profession and his country.

Clearly, architecture is not something I studied at all considering I had never heard of this architect who made a big impact in the architectural world. Despite my lack of knowledge, this may be one of the most beautiful homes I've ever seen.

Get our free mobile app

Currently for sale for $750,000 this historic home is listed by Beau Dunfee of Weichert Realtors. You can contact him at 574-340-3377 or by email at beau@beaudunfee.com.

The home, also listed on Zillow, boasts 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a fireplace and a detached garage among other features, like numerous stained-glass windows. It makes for a beautiful setting. Take a look:

Tour This Breathtaking Frank Lloyd Wright Home For Sale in South Bend, IN A historic Frank Lloyd Wright home in South Bend, Indiana may be one of the most beautiful homes I've ever seen