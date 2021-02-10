Breathtakingly Beautiful Michigan Blue Ice Photos

Mother Nature delivers a stunning surprise while Great Lakes residents battle brutally cold temperatures.

Call it a consolation prize if you will for all of us battling an extended cold snap. But the phenomenon known as "Blue Ice" has once again graced the Great Lakes. Photographer Tim Wenzel was able to capture some incredible images near Point Au Gres located along the coast of Northern Michigan's lower peninsula. He isn't alone.

According to Wikipedia, small amounts of regular ice appear to be white because of air bubbles inside them and also because small quantities of water appear to be colorless. In glaciers, the pressure causes the air bubbles to be squeezed out, increasing the density of the ice. Large quantities of water are blue, as it absorbs other colors more efficiently than blue. A large piece of compressed ice, or a glacier, similarly appears blue.

Blue Ice is more commonly found on glaciers in regions such as the Antarctic and Iceland. That is because the waters in those areas are so pristine. Blue Ice in the Great Lakes is a tribute to how pure, untainted, and clean the upper surface is on the Great Lakes. Allowing the blue reflection to be so vividly seen.

Before we dive into photographer Tim Wenzel's photos let's take a peek at others captured throughout the region.