Roughly three months ago while visiting friends at Michigan State University, a young man from Rochester Hills up and vanished. It was on November 1st of last year when we first told you about the disappearance of 18-year-old Brendan Santo.

It's so crazy that to this day, there are still no clues as to what happened to Brendan that Halloween weekend at Michigan State University.

How does one simply disappear without a trace?

What Happened the Night Brendan Santos Disappeared?

Santo's friends believed he was heading toward the Brody neighborhood, where he was staying with other friends, but he never arrived. His phone was at 0% battery when he went missing, the last message he sent was around 11:45 p.m.

The really weird part is that the surveillance cameras in Yakeley Hall were not working the night. What are the odds?

His friends reported him missing the next morning and his car was found but no sign of Brendan.

Santo is described as standing 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white Converse high-top shoes.

The photo below was taken the night of Santo's disappearance.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Michigan State University Police and Public Safety loading...

The FBI's been involved in the search for a while now and multiple searches have taken place with hundreds of volunteers.

With all of the searches, they were at least hoping to find Brendan's black red wings hat, blue iPhone, car key, or gold necklace. Unfortunately, nothing has come up yet.

There's a family-run Facebook page called "Bring Brendan Santo Home" which can be followed for updates.

The reward for any credible information about Brendan's whereabouts has grown to over $20,000. The tip line can be reached at 844-99-MSUPD (844-996-7873), tips@police.msu.edu, or Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan 517-483-STOP (7867)

