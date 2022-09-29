Broadcasting Legend Carl Coffey Has Died At Age 73

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news with you that Lapeer resident and broadcast legend, Carl Coffey passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Our hearts are with the Coffey family, close friends, and those of you who have listened to Carl for countless years on the radio. Carl Coffey was truly one of a kind, he will be missed but never forgotten.

For those of you wishing to pay your respects to Carl and the Coffey family, visitation and funeral arrangements can be found in the obituary below.

CARLTON COFFEY OBITUARY Carlton Eugene Coffey, 73, of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1949, in Brown City, Michigan, in Sanilac County. He is the son of Richard Howton Coffey and Gladys Marie (Stephenson) Coffey. Carlton grew up on his parent’s dairy farm in Arcadia Township where he began milking cows at the age of six. He attended Arkdale School, a one-room schoolhouse, Dryden High School, and Imlay City High School graduating in 1967. He married Andrea Christine Luczynski on July 28, 1984, at West Goodland United Methodist Church. He served in the US Army 4rth Division Infantry in the Republic of Vietnam as an Indirect Fire Infantryman, or Mortar man, and was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge for service while actively engaged in ground combat, Air Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. Carlton began his 54-year radio career informing and entertaining listeners in 1967 at 103.1 WTHM-FM in Lapeer, Michigan, reading the news, weather, farm report and obituaries. He was an on-air radio personality in Detroit, Michigan, at 101.1 WRIF-FM for 13 1/2 years, programming and hosting "The Riff Rock Cafe," and at 94.7 WCSX-FM for 8 years hosting "Your Afternoon Coffey Break." He is survived by: his wife, Andrea; brothers, John Coffey of Manchester, Michigan, Wayne Coffey of Margate, Florida, and Roger (Jeanette) Coffey of Attica, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Gladys Coffey; a brother, James Thomas Coffey; and infant twin sisters. The funeral service will be held at 12 noon, Monday, October 3, 2022, at Goodland Community Church, 2008 N. Van Dyke Rd., Imlay City, MI 48444. Pastor Ken Tison, pastor of Goodland Community Church, will officiate. The family will be available for visitation 2-5 & 6-8 pm, Sunday, October 2nd at Muir Brothers Funeral Home, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI, and 10:30 am – 12 noon, Monday, October 3rd at Goodland Community Church. Arrangements were entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City. Please sign our online register at www.muirbrothersfh.com to share condolences and memories with the Coffey family.