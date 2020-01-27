Broaden Your Palate with these International Wines at Wine Not
Raise a glass and travel the world as you sample 44 distinct wines from 6 exotic regions of the world at the Wine Not? Winter Wine Festival on February 15.
While Michigan is becoming known for its wine coast, it's the west coast of California that is most famous in the United States for its grapes. Internationally, France may be the world capital of vino. All of these areas and many more will be represented in a very tasty way at Wine Not?
- Wine Not? Winter Wine Festival Presented by Firekeeper's Casino Hotel
- Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 | 5 pm
- Delta Hotels by Mariott Conference Center | 2747 S. 11th Street, Kalamazoo
- Tickets: $45/$15
Here are the wines from around the world that will be available for tasting:
France
- 1749 | Sauvignon Blanc
- Beau-Rivage | Bordeaux Rouge
- Chateau-Terrebert | Malbec-Cabernet
- Guigal | Cortes du Rhone Rouge
- Guigal | Cortes du Rhone Rose
- Maison L'envoye | Rose
- St. Cosme | Little James Rouge
- St. Lannes | Gascogne Blanc
Italy
- Borgo Magredo | Pinot Noir
- Canella | Pinot Noir Rose
- Canella | Bellini Cocktail
- Canella | Mimosa Cocktail
- Fantini | Montepulciano d'Abruzzo
- Fantini | Sangiovese
- Matane | Pimtivo
- Marchesi | Babera D'Alba
- Santadi | Grotta Rossa
- Speri | La Roverina
- Tommasi Le Rosse | Pinot Grigio
- Toscolo | Chianti
Germany
- Dr Loosen | Riesling
- Dr Loosen | Sparkling
- Gobelsberg | Gruner Veltner
- Schlink-Haus | Sweet Red
- St. Christopher | Piesporter Goldtropfchen
Mediterranean & South Africa
- Zoe | White (Greece)
- Famega | Rose (Portugal)
- Quinta de Noval | Tawny Port (Portugal)
- Sun and Air | Cinsault (South Africa)
- Capa 21 | Hito Rouge (Spain)
- Familia Montana | Crianza (Spain)
- Xiloca | Garnacha (Spain)
Eastern World Rim
- Berton | Cabernet Sauvignon (Australia)
- Berton | Black Shiraz (Australia)
- Clifford Bay | Sauvignon Blanc (Australia)
- D'Arenberg | Red Blend (Australia)
- D'Arenberg | White (Australia)
- Tozai | Living Jewel Sake (Japan)
South America
- Anko | Malbec (Argentina)
- BCD Tolentino ? Malbec (Argentina)
- Bodegas Bianchi | L10 Malbec (Argentina)
- Bodegas Bianchi | New Age Red (Argentina)
- Bodegas Bianchi | New Age White (Argentina)
- Lamadrid | Cabernet Sauvignon (Chile)
You don't have to speak a foreign language or even understand the different types of wine to have an amazing experience at Wine Not?
