Broaden Your Palate with these International Wines at Wine Not

Raise a glass and travel the world as you sample 44 distinct wines from 6 exotic regions of the world at the Wine Not? Winter Wine Festival on February 15.

While Michigan is becoming known for its wine coast, it's the west coast of California that is most famous in the United States for its grapes. Internationally, France may be the world capital of vino. All of these areas and many more will be represented in a very tasty way at Wine Not?

Wine Not? Winter Wine Festival Presented by Firekeeper's Casino Hotel

Saturday, Feb 15, 2020 | 5 pm

Delta Hotels by Mariott Conference Center | 2747 S. 11th Street, Kalamazoo

Tickets: $45/$15

Here are the wines from around the world that will be available for tasting:

France

1749 | Sauvignon Blanc

Beau-Rivage | Bordeaux Rouge

Chateau-Terrebert | Malbec-Cabernet

Guigal | Cortes du Rhone Rouge

Guigal | Cortes du Rhone Rose

Maison L'envoye | Rose

St. Cosme | Little James Rouge

St. Lannes | Gascogne Blanc

Italy

Borgo Magredo | Pinot Noir

Canella | Pinot Noir Rose

Canella | Bellini Cocktail

Canella | Mimosa Cocktail

Fantini | Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

Fantini | Sangiovese

Matane | Pimtivo

Marchesi | Babera D'Alba

Santadi | Grotta Rossa

Speri | La Roverina

Tommasi Le Rosse | Pinot Grigio

Toscolo | Chianti

Germany

Dr Loosen | Riesling

Dr Loosen | Sparkling

Gobelsberg | Gruner Veltner

Schlink-Haus | Sweet Red

St. Christopher | Piesporter Goldtropfchen

Mediterranean & South Africa

Zoe | White (Greece)

Famega | Rose (Portugal)

Quinta de Noval | Tawny Port (Portugal)

Sun and Air | Cinsault (South Africa)

Capa 21 | Hito Rouge (Spain)

Familia Montana | Crianza (Spain)

Xiloca | Garnacha (Spain)

Eastern World Rim

Berton | Cabernet Sauvignon (Australia)

Berton | Black Shiraz (Australia)

Clifford Bay | Sauvignon Blanc (Australia)

D'Arenberg | Red Blend (Australia)

D'Arenberg | White (Australia)

Tozai | Living Jewel Sake (Japan)

South America

Anko | Malbec (Argentina)

BCD Tolentino ? Malbec (Argentina)

Bodegas Bianchi | L10 Malbec (Argentina)

Bodegas Bianchi | New Age Red (Argentina)

Bodegas Bianchi | New Age White (Argentina)

Lamadrid | Cabernet Sauvignon (Chile)

You don't have to speak a foreign language or even understand the different types of wine to have an amazing experience at Wine Not?