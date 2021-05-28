Broadway Grand Rapids 2022 Schedule

Their mission is to bring the very best of national touring Broadway productions to Grand Rapids. Broadway Grand Rapids has released their 2022 schedule. All Broadway Grand Rapids presentations take place in DeVos Performance Hall located in downtown Grand Rapids. DeVos Performance Hall is located at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

The following productions are scheduled to be shown during the 2022 season:

Hairspray: Jan. 11–16, 2022 “It’s irresistible!” – The New York Times

Hamilton: Feb. 8–20, 2022 (subscribers attend Feb. 8–13) HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now.

Ain’t Too Proud: March 29–April 3, 2022 An electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey.

Dear Evan Hansen: May 3–8, 2022 The Tony® and Grammy® Award-Winning Best Musical.

Mean Girls: June 21–26, 2022 Tina Fey’s hilarious hit musical – you know you want to sit with us!

Come From Away: Nov. 8–13, 2022 The true story of the small town that welcomed the world.

Broadway Grand Rapids entered into a partnership agreement with Broadway Across America, a relationship that enhances the opportunity to present the most current shows from New York to Grand Rapids.

One much anticipated show that was canceled last year due to the pandemic will sadly not be returning this upcoming season. The Broadway Grand Rapids website says,

"WICKED could not be rescheduled and will return to Grand Rapids in a future season."

Tickets for the 2022 season have not yet gone on sale. The best way to find out about on sale dates is to follow Broadway Grand Rapids on Facebook or sign up for their EClub.