Western Michigan University Bronco hockey coach Andy Murray has resigned after a decade in charge of the hockey program. His top assistant, Pat Ferschweiler, has been named the team's new leader.

Murray, who took over for current Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, led the Broncos for ten years, which, according to the Bronco Athletic Department, "included three seasons of 20-plus wins, two NCAA tournament bids, and the 2012 Central Collegiate Hockey Association Tournament Championship. WMU has produced nine National Hockey League players and four All-Americans during his tenure. He leaves with 167 career wins at the helm, second-most in program history. He was named the 2016-17 NCHC Coach of the Year after leading the Broncos to a top-four finish in the league, rebounding from a seventh-place finish the previous season."

"The announcement that I am resigning and Pat Ferschweiler is moving into the role as head coach is one that I felt was necessary. The last 10 years at WMU have been as rewarding as anything I have done in my life. I am in great health and full of energy, so this is not a retirement. I still have a number of things on my bucket list and now is the time to pursue those. - Andy Murray

Ferschweiler is a Bronco alum who was an assistant under Blashill. He then followed Blashill to Grand Rapids, and to the Detroit Red Wings, before returning to his alma mater. He is considered a very strong recruiter.

WMU Athletic Director Kathy Beauregard added to the accolades for both coaches, saying "I'm thrilled that Bronco Hockey has been a part of Coach Murray's storied coaching legacy and I wish him and his wife, Ruth, all the best in their next adventure. I'm excited to be able to hand the reins of our Bronco Hockey team over to one of our own, Pat showed his leadership qualities as a player for the Broncos, as an assistant coach, and as our associate head coach. As a recruiter, Coach Ferschweiler has attracted some of the best talent ever to play at Western Michigan."

