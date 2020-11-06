Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland Having Virtual Santa Visits

Don't worry, parents - your kids won't miss their Santa visit because of the coronavirus.

Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth is a long-held holiday tradition for families all over the state of Michigan and throughout the country. People come to the mitten state from all over to visit the "world's largest Christmas store." And, while they're open year-round, this is their most popular season.

With the COVID-19 pandemic reaching into its eighth month here in the United States, the holidays are in jeopardy. One of the annual events that people have expressed concern about is visits with Santa. Let's be honest; having hundreds, potentially thousands of children sitting on Santa's lap is a petri dish when there isn't a pandemic.

This year, to make sure the kids don't miss out, Bronner's has announced Facebook LIVE visits with Santa.

In lieu of regular Santa visits this year, Bronner's will be hosting four Facebook live-video visits with Santa. Save the dates and times: 7 p.m. Friday, November 27; 7 p.m. Thursday, December 3; 7 p.m. Thursday, December 10; and 7 p.m. Thursday, December 17. Santa is looking forward to talking to children of all ages, singing songs of the season, sharing a craft and recipe, and more. Mrs. Claus will join him for two of the visits. And on Thursday, December 3, we will be visiting our neighbors at Grandpa Tiny's Farm and meet their reindeer. Don't miss a single week! We will also be sharing templates of photos with Santa that you can add your children/family to.

Photo templates will be available at bronners.com.

