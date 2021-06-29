Bronson Executives to Tour Battle Creek Public Schools

Every company is looking for quality workers these days, and the health care sector is no exception. That’s why some of Bronson Healthcare’s top leaders will be touring the Battle Creek Public Schools on Wednesday.

More than a dozen executives from Bronson will tour the facilities to learn more about the district’s impressive new programs and discuss how to strengthen their partnership to support student opportunities and the local workforce.

Highlights of the tour will include the Battle Creek Central High School (BCCHS) Career Academies — which recently opened a new state-of-the-art health care simulation lab housed within the school for students in the Nursing and Health Care career pathways — as well as the Battle Creek STEM Innovation Center middle school and the Battle Creek Area Math and Science Center.

“Four years ago, we asked our community to ‘Believe in the Change’” said BCPS Superintendent Kimberly Carter. “Now we are excited to have families, community members, and organizations like Bronson interested in experiencing first-hand what we call the Bearcat Advantage in Battle Creek Public Schools.”

The group of visitors from Bronson Healthcare includes President and CEO Bill Manns, Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer Cheryl Johnson, and Chief Medical Officer Scott Larson, MD. The group is eager to discuss a pipeline of talent that could help fill a wide range of positions from dozens of non-clinical careers to high-demand nursing jobs.

“We are thrilled to show our families and our community that we have more opportunities than ever before for every student at every grade level to succeed,” said Carter. “From pre-K through graduation and beyond, BCPS is a place where students can learn safely, be creative, find their passions, and prepare for their futures.”

Wednesday's tour will include Battle Creek Central High School's Career Academies and BC STEM Innovation Center, and the Battle Creek Area Math and Science Center.