Ground Broken for Much Needed Mental Health Facility in Battle Creek

A new resource for those battling mental health issues is one step closer in Battle Creek.

Another resource is coming for those battling a wide range of mental health struggles. Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company held a virtual groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, November 18, 2021.

This marks the beginning of construction on the new hospital facility the two companies are building together as part of a joint venture. The new facility is expected to open in early 2023. The behavioral health hospital will have 96 beds for inpatient services and will be located in Battle Creek, Michigan, on the previously announced 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66.

The new facility will address the growing need for more accessible, high-quality behavioral health services. It will offer a full spectrum of inpatient behavioral healthcare services for adult patients including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

We are very pleased to announce that construction is underway for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital,” said Bill Manns, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bronson Healthcare. “Bronson has a longstanding commitment to advancing the health of the communities we serve and we are proud to make this investment to expand behavioral health offerings in our region.

We’re so excited to have an opportunity to introduce the community to this new hospital,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “This new hospital will be state-of-the-art and provide the hope and healing that residents of southwest Michigan need when dealing with complex behavioral health issues.

See the Video of the Virtual Groundbreaking Ceremony below

