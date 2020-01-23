Bruin Baseball Reaches National Preseason Poll

The 2020 season of Kellogg Community College Bruins baseball is a little more than a month away, but the preseason accolades are starting to roll in.

Coming off a 7th appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national appearance, the Bruins will embark on their 2020 season February 28th in their annual trek south for nine games during their first week. Kellogg was 40-15 last season and finished 12th in the national in the NJCAA Division II poll.

The Bruins enter the new season ranked in the NJCAA Division poll at #8 in the nation - one of two Michigan Community College Athletic Association squads to be recognized in the preseason poll. There are three preseason ranked teams on the Bruins schedule, including conference foe Lansing Community College. The other two teams Kellogg will play within the first three weeks of the season, all on the road.

The Bruins return MCCAA Coach of the Year Eric Laskovy for his 14th season and 21st with the program. The squad also returned NJCAA Division II All-American and MCCAA Player of the Year Adam Henderson (Vicksburg), along with MCCAA Western Division third-teamers Connor Brawley (Stevensville Lakeshore) and Jacob Falzone (Howell).

Kellogg's roster consists of 13 sophomores and 15 freshman donning the blue and gray. The Bruins have continued their success of bringing in talent from Michigan, but this season will provide more local flavor. Kollin Kemerling (Pennfield) returns to the club, joined by fellow Panther Ryan Vought. A pair of Lakeview Spartans join the team this season with Justin Ratliff and Brendan Shepard. A St. Philip Fighting Tiger also will play for the Bruins in Ryan Reincke.

The season begins February 28th in Louisiana as they play Louisiana State-Eunice, ranked #2 in the NJCAA preseason poll. It will be a four-game weekend series before heading to Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Summit, Mississippi; and Jackson, Mississippi. The Bruins open their home schedule at C.O. Brown Stadium on Friday, March 20th in their MCCAA opener with Lake Michigan College.