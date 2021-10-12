The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make two appearances in November in West Michigan. On Wednesday, November 10th the horses will be in Fremont, Michigan for a parade at 4pm. And the following day, they will be in the Veteran's Day parade in Muskegon. The two parades are part of the Heroes United celebration honoring veterans from Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana counties and United Way of the Lakeshore.

This will be the first time ever for the Clydesdales in the city of Fremont and it's a return visit to the city of Muskegon where they appeared seven years ago, in 2014. The start time for the Fremont parade is 4 pm. (Wednesday, Nov. 10th) and the Muskegon parade is at 4 pm on Thursday (Nov. 11th).

In a release, some facts about the horse team:

It was Canadians of Scottish descent who brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800s. These days, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.

Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch must be at least three years old, be 18 hands (six feet tall), be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face and black mane and tail.

The horses have to have a gentle temperament.

A single Clydesdale hitch horse will consume as much as 20-25 quarts of feed, 40-50 pounds of hay, and 30 gallons of water per day.

Each hitch travels with a Dalmatian. In the early days of brewing, Dalmatians were bred and trained to protect the horses and guard the wagon when the driver went inside to make deliveries.

One of the Clydesdale has family in Michigan.

