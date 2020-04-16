Buffalo Wild Wings in Battle Creek to Host Red Cross Fundraiser

There is a simply delicious way that you can help support the Red Cross right now. To comply with social distancing, the American Red Cross is taking its fundraising efforts to the internet. You're inviting to Mission Possible 2020, an online virtual auction going on now through April 22nd. Money raised through this effort will provide much-needed support to aid in the ongoing COVID-19 response efforts all across Michigan. The American Red Cross has teamed up with participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations to make donating even easier. Wednesday, April 22nd, the Battle Creek Buffalo Wild Wings will donate 10% of the entire day's sales to the American Red Cross. So you can satiate your craving for wings and help save lives at the same time. Obviously orders placed will be for pick up or delivery, and the Battle Creek location is offering free delivery through their website. Buffalo Wild Wings. Wings. Beer. Saving Lives.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app