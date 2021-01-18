Bus Drivers Needed Across the State of Michigan

Job openings seem to be increasing as the new year begins. I am seeing a a lot more online lately and have been hearing news of companies hiring. If you are looking for a job in 2021, it should be something you enjoy. After all, it takes a big chunk of time out of your week. Well if you like to drive and be outdoors, here is a perfect job for you.

According to foxnews47,

There’s a serious shortage of bus drivers in the state of Michigan, and an agency in Kalamazoo is trying to do something about it. Michigan Works Southwest will feature the Kalamazoo Regional Education Service Agency (KRESA) in order to find more bus drivers for the area.

There is such a demand for bus drivers especially in Kalamazoo where there is a whopping 2,500 openings right now. Personally I like to drive, and it could be fun if your looking for your next opportunity. Or maybe you're not happy with what you're doing right now.

A commercial driver’s license is required, and training is free. You must be at least 18 years of age with a safe driving record. To apply and for more info head here.

