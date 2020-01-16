Busch Beer Is Giving People In Michigan Free Beer For Every Inch Of Snow

Busch Beer is turning our winter storms into winter parties. Busch announced that starting at the beginning of the year (January 1, 2020) they will start tallying the total snow in 7 different states. Then, on March 20th, the total amount of inches of snow that fell in your state can be applied to a rebate on purchases of Busch Beer.

For Michigan, the total snowfall is going to be measured by the amount that falls in Grand Rapids. Currently, as of January 16th, Busch has us at 1.8" of snow, so we have a dollar worth of rebates at the moment. But, we still have a few months of winter ahead of us, so that number will be on the rise.

They are calling it Busch Snow Day and this is what they have to say about the promotion: "During Busch Snow Day, every inch of snow in select cities in the Midwest and Great Lakes equals $1 off of Busch. The more snow falls, so does the price of Busch."

You can redeem your money at MyBeerRebate.com and you can redeem multiple purchases of Busch throughout the length of the promotion up to a total of $30, excluding sales tax.

Grand Rapids, Michigan isn't the only city they are tracking. If you live in a state that is home to one of the following cities, you also can join in on the promotion: Des Moines, Iowa, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Fargo, North Dakota, Omaha, Nebraska, Buffalo, New York, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Get all the info on how to get your free beer at Busch.com.